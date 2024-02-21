CarWale
    AD

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar gets massive price cut!

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    9,686 Views
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar gets massive price cut!
    • Prices slashed by Rs. 6.40 lakh 
    • Offered in petrol and diesel guises

    JLR India launched the facelifted Velar in the country in July 2023 with prices starting from Rs. 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has slashed the prices of this luxury SUV by Rs. 6.40 lakh, giving it a new price tag of Rs. 87,90,000 (ex-showroom).

    Available in a single, fully loaded variant across petrol and diesel powertrain options, the Velar facelift sits between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. In terms of updates, the new iteration of the Velar features new pixel LED headlamps, tweaked bumpers and front grille, wrap-around taillamps, new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, active road noise cancellation, and an air purifier.

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the skin, the facelifted Velar can be had with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former produces 201bhp and 430Nm of torque, the latter belts out 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels via the brand’s Terrain Response 2 system.

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 87.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tiago CNG AMT real-world mileage revealed
     Next 
    Mahindra Thar crosses 70,000 open bookings in February 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14852 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Seal
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    BYD Seal

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Enyaq
    Skoda Enyaq

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 87.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Rs. 67.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.05 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.08 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.03 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.05 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.09 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 96.52 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 1.11 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.02 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 97.60 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14852 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Land Rover Range Rover Velar gets massive price cut!