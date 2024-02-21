Land Rover Range Rover Velar gets massive price cut!

Prices slashed by Rs. 6.40 lakh

Offered in petrol and diesel guises

JLR India launched the facelifted Velar in the country in July 2023 with prices starting from Rs. 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has slashed the prices of this luxury SUV by Rs. 6.40 lakh, giving it a new price tag of Rs. 87,90,000 (ex-showroom).

Available in a single, fully loaded variant across petrol and diesel powertrain options, the Velar facelift sits between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. In terms of updates, the new iteration of the Velar features new pixel LED headlamps, tweaked bumpers and front grille, wrap-around taillamps, new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, active road noise cancellation, and an air purifier.

Under the skin, the facelifted Velar can be had with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former produces 201bhp and 430Nm of torque, the latter belts out 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels via the brand’s Terrain Response 2 system.