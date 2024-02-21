CarWale
    Mahindra Thar crosses 70,000 open bookings in February 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Thar crosses 70,000 open bookings in February 2024
    • Thar waiting period recently witnessed a drop
    • Five-door iteration to be launched in the coming months

    Mahindra continues to receive overwhelming demand for its SUVs, and, as a result, most of its cars command a long waiting period. The brand’s total open bookings stand at 2.26 lakh units, and in this article, we will take a look at how many of these units consist of the Thar range.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As of February 2024, Mahindra has yet to deliver 71,000 units of the Thar lifestyle SUV. These numbers, which include that of the RWD versions, continue to increase at an average of 7,000 units in terms of fresh bookings each month.

    Rear View

    Mahindra has revealed a few more additional details as a part of its updates for February 2024. The company continues to receive 50,000 new bookings per month, while 40,000 cars are billed in the same period. Additionally, cancellations account for 10 per cent of the bookings. The booking numbers for the Thar brand are expected to rise with the arrival of the five-door version scheduled to take place later this year.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
