Maruti eVX continues testing on international soil

- The eVX concept was showcased at Auto Expo 2023

- To be launched in India in 2025

Maruti Suzuki eVX unveiling and launch timeline

Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023, which is set to go on and become its first fully electric model upon launch in 2025. New spy shots shared on the web now give us a fresh look at a test mule of the upcoming model.

New eVX exterior design

As seen in the images here, the 2025 eVX electric vehicle is completely wrapped in black camouflage. A few visible elements include the LED projector headlamps, new alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, what seems to be a single slat grille, clear lens tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp. The rear door handles, similar to the concept version, are positioned on the C-pillar. Further, we expect faux skid plates and an LED light bar on the bootlid.

2025 Maruti eVX interior and features

Previous spy shots of the new eVX have revealed that the EV will get an all-new interior, including a two-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, electrically-adjustable driver seat, a new large unit on the dashboard that could contain the infotainment system and a new fully-digital instrument cluster, a new centre console, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a rotary dial.

Upcoming eVX electric vehicle battery pack and specifications

Maruti has previously revealed that the eVX will be propelled by a 60kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that will return a claimed range of 550km on a single full charge. The eVX will be one of the six EVs to be launched by the brand by 2030.

