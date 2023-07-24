CarWale
    MG files patent for Baojun Yep EV in India; launching soon?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    537 Views
    MG files patent for Baojun Yep EV in India; launching soon?

    - The Baojun Yep EV was unveiled in February this year

    - Powered by a 28.1kwh battery pack paired with an electric motor

    Baojun Yep EV: What is it?

    MG Left Front Three Quarter

    The Yep EV is a compact SUV that was unveiled by the SAIC group under the Baojun brand in February this year. The model is currently sold in China and is likely to make its way to the Indian market. Morris Garages has filed a patent for the Baojun Yep EV in the country, hinting that the model could be launched here soon.

    Yep EV exterior design

    MG Front View

    The Baojun Yep electric vehicle shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV that is sold in India, and measures 3,381mm in length, 1,685mm in width, and 1,721mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,110mm.

    MG Left Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the model include a three-door design,  squared headlamps, a large gloss black grille, blacked-out front and rear bumpers with integrated skid plates, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, black roof rails, dual-tone wheels, and vertically-stacked LED tail lights.

    New Baojun Yep interior and features

    MG Dashboard

    The 2023 Yep EV gets a dual-tone interior theme, a large console on the dashboard that houses two 10.25-inch screens (one unit each for the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system), rectangular AC vents, a rotary dial that acts as a gear selector, power windows, and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

    MG Dashboard

    As seen in the images here, the Yep EV's interior is largely similar to the current MG Comet EV sold in India.

    2023 Yep electric vehicle battery pack and specifications

    At the heart of the new Baojun Yep EV is a 28.1kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor sitting on the rear axle. The power output is rated at 67bhp and 140Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 303km on a single full charge.

