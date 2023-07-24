Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: What else can you buy?

Available in the Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has launched in India at Rs.24.79 lakh and is the Japanese automaker’s flagship vehicle that will be sold via their Nexa chain. We have already driven the car and you can check out our review here as well as our video listed at the bottom of this story. We have explained the variants, detailed the specifications and now here is what you can buy for the price of each of Invicto’s variants.

What else can you buy?

This variant can be had both as a seven-seat and eight-seat model though the difference is only Rs 5000 for both seating options. In the price of these variants, you can have the Toyota Innova Hycross VX, Toyota Innova Crysta ZX, Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD, Tata Safari Red Dark XZA (O) and the Mahindra Scorpio Z8L 4WD.

Maruti Invicto Zeta Plus Rs. 24.79 lakh

Vehicle Price Toyota Innova Hycross VX Rs.25.08 lakh Toyota Innova Crysta ZX Rs.25.43 lakh Mahindra XUV700 AX7 D AWD Rs. 24.41 lakh Tata Safari Red Dark XZA (O) Rs 24.91 lakh Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L 4WD Rs. 24.51 lakh

Maruti Invicto Alpha Plus Rs 28.42 lakh

This is the fully loaded Invicto with all the bells and whistles. In its price bracket, you can have the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, Jeep CompassModel S (O) and Hyundai Tucson Platinum petrol.

Vehicle Price Toyota Innova Hycross ZX Rs. 29.35 lakh Jeep Compass Model S(O) Rs. 29.44 lakh Hyundai Tucson Platinum Petrol Rs 28.63 lakh

Maruti Invicto features and specfications

The Maruti Invicto is offered with a single hybrid 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 172bhp/188Nm and mated to an eCVT powering the front wheels. Maruti claims an ARAI mileage of 24.3kmpl. The fully loaded model gets features like a panoramic sunroof, captain seats, multi-zone climate control, dual digital displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered tail gate and LED headlamps. As compared to the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX/ZX (O), it misses out on Ottoman rear seat function and ADAS.