    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: What else can you buy?

    Desirazu Venkat

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: What else can you buy?
    • Available in the Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels
    • Launched in India Rs. 24.79 lakh

    Launched in India

    The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has launched in India at Rs.24.79 lakh and is the Japanese automaker’s flagship vehicle that will be sold via their Nexa chain. We have already driven the car and you can check out our review here as well as our video listed at the bottom of this story. We have explained the variants, detailed the specifications and now here is what you can buy for the price of each of Invicto’s variants.

    What else can you buy?

    This variant can be had both as a seven-seat and eight-seat model though the difference is only Rs 5000 for both seating options. In the price of these variants, you can have the Toyota Innova Hycross VX, Toyota Innova Crysta ZX, Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD, Tata Safari Red Dark XZA (O) and the Mahindra Scorpio Z8L 4WD.

    Maruti Invicto Zeta Plus Rs. 24.79 lakh 

    VehiclePrice
    Toyota Innova Hycross VXRs.25.08 lakh
    Toyota Innova Crysta ZXRs.25.43 lakh 
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 D AWDRs. 24.41 lakh 
    Tata Safari Red Dark XZA (O)Rs 24.91 lakh 
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L 4WDRs. 24.51 lakh 

    Maruti Invicto Alpha Plus Rs 28.42 lakh

    This is the fully loaded Invicto with all the bells and whistles. In its price bracket, you can have the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, Jeep CompassModel S (O) and Hyundai Tucson Platinum petrol.

    VehiclePrice
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZXRs. 29.35 lakh 
    Jeep Compass Model S(O)Rs. 29.44 lakh
    Hyundai Tucson Platinum PetrolRs 28.63 lakh 
    Maruti Invicto features and specfications

    The Maruti Invicto is offered with a single hybrid 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 172bhp/188Nm and mated to an eCVT powering the front wheels. Maruti claims an ARAI mileage of 24.3kmpl. The fully loaded model gets features like a panoramic sunroof, captain seats, multi-zone climate control, dual digital displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered tail gate and LED headlamps. As compared to the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX/ZX (O), it misses out on Ottoman rear seat function and ADAS.  

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
