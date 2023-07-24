Honda Elevate mileage revealed ahead of its official launch

- To be launched in September 2023

- Will be offered in a single powertrain

Honda Car India revealed the much-awaited SUV, the Elevate, in India on 6 June, 2023. This is the third offering from the Japanese car marque after the City and Amaze. Now, the automaker has revealed the fuel efficiency of the SUV ahead of its official launch in September 2023. The deliveries for the same are expected to begin soon after its launch.

Honda Elevate mileage and powertrain

At the heart of the Honda Elevate is a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that is borrowed from its sedan sibling, the City. This motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. Notably, the automaker claims that the MT variant of the Elevate returns a fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl, while the CVT, on the other hand, returns a mileage of 16.92kmpl.

Elevate feature list

On the equipment front, the Elevate will come loaded with a 10.25-inch tall standing infotainment screen will wireless mobile connectivity, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charger. Additionally, it also gets automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, Honda Connect, and Honda Sensing ADAS tech.

Honda Elevate colours

The five-seater SUV will be offered in seven different exterior hues. This includes a new Pheonix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red, Platinum White, Golden Brown, Lunar Silver, and Meteoroid Gray.

Honda Elevate rivals and competition

Upon its launch, the Elevate will compete against the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.