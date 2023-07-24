Rain Forest Challenge 2023 commences in Goa

21 teams will participate this year

RFC 2023 winner will get an entry to RFC Global Series in Malaysia

The ninth edition of the Rain Forest Challenge (RFC) 2023 has kicked off in Goa. The off-road motorsport event will run from 22 July to 29 July and will be organised by Delhi-based Cougar Motorsport. The winner of the India leg of RFC will get a free pass to the RFC Global Series 2023 finale to be held in Malaysia at the end of the year.

RFC 2023

Launched in 2014, RFC India is the domestic chapter of the Rainforest Challenge of Malaysia and is considered one of the most prestigious and gruelling off-road motorsport events in the country. Like every year, 21 teams – most of which are regular and seasoned campaigners at RFC – will undergo 26 challenges, called Special Stages (SS), during the week-long competition.

Each team, consisting of a driver and co-driver, will have a 4x4-focused vehicle specially prepped for the rally. They will be tested on several parameters, including driving, vehicle recovery, teamwork, as well as physical and mental resilience under extreme conditions.

Maruti Suzuki at RFC 2023

Maruti Suzuki is marking their presence in off-road motorsport after a long time at the RFC 2023, not as a team but as a co-sponsor. Part of the partnership will see a special Jimny experience zone at the RFC venue to provide an opportunity for off-road enthusiasts to get up close and personal with the new offering. Specially curated tracks with experienced instructors are also allotted for the Jimny experience. Moreover, the Jimny will be used by the officials of RFC India 2023.