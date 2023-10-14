CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied testing again; reveals new details

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,105 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied testing again; reveals new details
    • Mahindra XUV700-like DRLs
    • Connected rear LED tail lights confirmed

    Mahindra has been spotted on numerous occasions testing the updated version of its upcoming entry-level SUV, the XUV300. And now with the new spy pictures, the test mule of the XUV300 can be seen with production-ready headlamps and taillights.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Grille

    As visible in the spy image, the test vehicle is equipped with XUV700-like inverted-L-shaped LED DRLs and circular headlamps. Other exterior highlights include a raised bonnet, tweaked front and rear bumper, revised grille, larger air dam, and new-patterned alloy wheels. 

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, at the rear, the SUV now features a connected tail-lamp setup with an inverted L-shaped design. Then, it also gets a rear wiper, high-mounted stop lamp, and a conventional radio antenna instead of a shark-fin one.

    In previous spy pictures, the interior of the XUV300 facelift was leaked revealing key details like a larger free-standing infotainment system, tweaked dashboard and centre console, and a new steering wheel.

    Mechanically, the XUV300 facelift will likely continue with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

    Image source

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Image
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra XUV300 facelift Rear View
