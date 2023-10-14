Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied testing again; reveals new details

Mahindra XUV700-like DRLs

Connected rear LED tail lights confirmed

Mahindra has been spotted on numerous occasions testing the updated version of its upcoming entry-level SUV, the XUV300. And now with the new spy pictures, the test mule of the XUV300 can be seen with production-ready headlamps and taillights.

As visible in the spy image, the test vehicle is equipped with XUV700-like inverted-L-shaped LED DRLs and circular headlamps. Other exterior highlights include a raised bonnet, tweaked front and rear bumper, revised grille, larger air dam, and new-patterned alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, at the rear, the SUV now features a connected tail-lamp setup with an inverted L-shaped design. Then, it also gets a rear wiper, high-mounted stop lamp, and a conventional radio antenna instead of a shark-fin one.

In previous spy pictures, the interior of the XUV300 facelift was leaked revealing key details like a larger free-standing infotainment system, tweaked dashboard and centre console, and a new steering wheel.

Mechanically, the XUV300 facelift will likely continue with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Image source