    Toyota Fortuner waiting period in October 2023 stands at 13 weeks

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Fortuner recently received a massive price hike
    • Offered in standard and Legender versions

    The updated waiting period for multiple Toyota models has been revealed. These include cars like the Rumion, Innova Crysta, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In this article, let us take a closer look at the timeline for the Fortuner.

    Customers purchasing the Toyota Fortuner will have to wait for a period of up to 13 weeks from the date of booking. This timeline, which is valid for the standard and Legender versions, is applicable on a pan-India level. It is to be noted that the waiting period remains unchanged compared to last month.

    Earlier this week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) increased the prices of the Fortuner range by up to Rs. 70,000. The model now retails at a price tag of Rs. 33.43 lakh for the entry-level 4x2 Petrol MT variant, going up to Rs. 51.44 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-spec GR-S variant.

