Mercedes-Benz offering benefits of Rs. 5 lakh on EVs

Free charging for anyone with an EV on 26 October

Benefits only applicable to the existing Mercedes owners

Mercedes-Benz is offering benefits of up to Rs. 5 lakh on EVs for October. The offer is only valid for the existing Mercedes owners, though Mercedes (at the time of writing this story) has not specified when these benefits will lapse. Dubbed Sustainability Fest, Mercedes is also offering 50 per cent road tax coverage for anyone buying the EQB, EQS, EQE, or the EQS in states where road tax is applicable for EVs.

While the focus is on October sales and sustainability, the year so far has been good for Mercedes-Benz as it achieved 11 per cent year-on-year growth. Up to September 2023, it sold 12,768 units, while in the corresponding period last year, it sold 11,469 units. A large chunk of this growth has come from what the automaker terms the TEV segment, comprising cars from the Maybach, AMG, and EQS series of vehicles. Notably, the automaker is expected to launch two new vehicles in November, and the teaser images indicate an updated GLB SUV and the A-Class sedan.