India Exclusive! Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs. 70,000

Now starts from Rs. 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

Can be had in two powertrains

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has hiked the prices of its seven-seater SUV, the Fortuner, with immediate effect. As a result, the model has now become dearer by up to Rs. 70,000 and starts from Rs. 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom price of the SUV:

Variant New ex-showroom price Quantum of price hike 4x2 MT Petrol Rs. 33,43,000 Rs. 44,000 4x2 AT Petrol Rs. 35,02,000 Rs. 44,000 4x2 MT Diesel Rs. 35,93,000 Rs. 44,000 4x2 AT Diesel Rs. 38,21,000 Rs. 44,000 4x4 MT Diesel Rs. 40,03,000 Rs. 70,000 4x4 AT Diesel Rs. 42,32,000 Rs. 70,000 GR-S Rs. 51,44,000 Rs. 70,000

The Fortuner can be had in two powertrains – a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The former generates 164bhp and 245Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox, with an optional 4x4 system.