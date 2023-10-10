CarWale
    India Exclusive! Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs. 70,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    India Exclusive! Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs. 70,000
    • Now starts from Rs. 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Can be had in two powertrains 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors has hiked the prices of its seven-seater SUV, the Fortuner, with immediate effect. As a result, the model has now become dearer by up to Rs. 70,000 and starts from Rs. 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom price of the SUV:

    VariantNew ex-showroom priceQuantum of price hike
    4x2 MT PetrolRs. 33,43,000Rs. 44,000
    4x2 AT PetrolRs. 35,02,000Rs. 44,000
    4x2 MT DieselRs. 35,93,000Rs. 44,000
    4x2 AT DieselRs. 38,21,000Rs. 44,000
    4x4 MT DieselRs. 40,03,000Rs. 70,000
    4x4 AT DieselRs. 42,32,000Rs. 70,000
    GR-SRs. 51,44,000Rs. 70,000
    Toyota Fortuner Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Fortuner can be had in two powertrains – a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The former generates 164bhp and 245Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox, with an optional 4x4 system. 

    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 33.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
