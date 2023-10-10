India Exclusive! Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs. 70,000

- Now starts from Rs. 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Can be had in two powertrains
Toyota Kirloskar Motors has hiked the prices of its seven-seater SUV, the Fortuner, with immediate effect. As a result, the model has now become dearer by up to Rs. 70,000 and starts from Rs. 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom price of the SUV:
|Variant
|New ex-showroom price
|Quantum of price hike
|4x2 MT Petrol
|Rs. 33,43,000
|Rs. 44,000
|4x2 AT Petrol
|Rs. 35,02,000
|Rs. 44,000
|4x2 MT Diesel
|Rs. 35,93,000
|Rs. 44,000
|4x2 AT Diesel
|Rs. 38,21,000
|Rs. 44,000
|4x4 MT Diesel
|Rs. 40,03,000
|Rs. 70,000
|4x4 AT Diesel
|Rs. 42,32,000
|Rs. 70,000
|GR-S
|Rs. 51,44,000
|Rs. 70,000
The Fortuner can be had in two powertrains – a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The former generates 164bhp and 245Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox, with an optional 4x4 system.