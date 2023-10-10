CarWale
    Tata Safari Facelift Unveil- Live Updates

    Live
    Safari facelift interior

    Tata Safari Facelift Front Row Seats

    Here is our first look at the USP of the Safari facelift- the third row! This sets the Safari apart from the Harrier and stays true to the USP of the Safari brand name that's been around since 1998! 

    Safari facelift Mileage

    Tata Safari Facelift Engine Shot

    The Tata Safari facelift’s 2.0-litre diesel now gives a mileage of 16.30kmpl and 14.50kmpl for the MT and AT respectively. In the outgoing model, this stood at 16.14kmpl and 14.08kmpl for the manual and automatic respectively.

    Safari FL fact 3

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    The Tata Safari facelift, like its five-seat sibling, gets an all-new interior. This interior was previewed in parts by the Curvv concept as well as the Safari Red Dark Edition that was launched earlier this year. 

    Safari FL fact 2

    Tata Safari Facelift Engine Shot

    Powering the Tata Safari facelift is the automaker's 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168bhp/350Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. 

    Safari FL fact 1

    Tata Safari Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Before we get into the official reveal. Let’s get some facts out of the way. The Safari facelift will be offered in four trim levels with one diesel engine option.  The trim levels are Accomplished, Pure, Smart and Adventure.

    Unveil soon!

    The Tata Safari Facelift was revealed on 6 October and today it will be showcased in the metal for the first time. We are live from the event bringing you the details as they emerge so stay tuned!

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
