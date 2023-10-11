Top 10 cars in India in September 2023; sales data revealed

Maruti Baleno topped the sales chart in September 2023

Hyundai Venue ranked 10th on the list

The automobile sector showed significant growth in sales in September 2023, thus setting a new record just before the festive season. A total of six out of the 10 positions were grabbed by Maruti Suzuki, while the rest four were taken over by Tata and Hyundai. In this article, we list the top 10 passenger cars sold in India in the previous month.

The sales chart of the top 10 passenger cars in September 2023 was topped by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno with over 18,417 units sold. Taking over the second, third, and fourth positions were the Wagon R, Nexon, and the Brezza, recording sales figures of 16,250 units, 15,235 units, and 15,001 units, respectively.

At the fifth position was the Maruti Swift at over 14,703 unit sales, closely followed by its sedan sibling, the Dzire, at 13,880 unit sales in September 2023. The only MPV on the list was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which bagged the seventh position with 13,528 units retailed the previous month.

Notably, the last three spots were grabbed by SUVs. The Tata Punch stood at the eighth position with 13,036 units, the Creta at ninth with 12,717 units, and the Venue ranked 10th with 12,204 units sold.

The following is the list of the top 10 cars sold in September 2023: