CarWale
    AD

    Tata Punch EV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 10.99 lakh

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    22,114 Views
    Tata Punch EV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 10.99 lakh
    • Available in five variants
    • Gets two battery pack options

    Tata Motors has launched the Punch EV in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in five variants with two battery pack options. With this new entrant, the Indian automaker currently has four all-electric models in its portfolio.

    On the outside, the Punch EV continues with a similar silhouette as its ICE counterpart. However, it borrows a few design cues from the Nexon EV including a full-width LED light bar up front with a blanked-off grille, vertical slat patterned grille with split LED headlamps, and aero-designed alloy wheels. Additionally, unlike the Nexon EV, the charging flap of the Punch EV is mounted at the front with a motorized opening/closing mechanism.

    As for the colour options, the Tata Punch can be opted in 10 colour options. Out of these, four are monotones, including Seaweed Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Empowered Oxide, and Pristine White.

    Tata Punch EV Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Punch EV has more to offer than the ICE version. It comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and a redesigned HVAC panel with touch capacitive buttons. Moreover, it also gets features such as automatic climate control, wireless charger, jewelled gear selector dial, electronic parking brake, six airbags, blind spot monitor, and a 360-degree surround camera.

    Powering the Tata Punch EV is a single motor setup coupled with two battery pack options –a 25kWh unit and a 35kWh unit. While the former is made available with the Standard Range version, the latter is offered in the Long Range trims.

    Batter PackPower OutputARAI-certified Range 
    25kWh unit80bhp/114Nm315km
    35kWh unit120bhp/190Nm421km

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Punch EV:

    Smart - Rs. 10.99 lakh

    Smart+ - Rs. 11.49 lakh

    Adventure - Rs. 11.99 lakh

    Adventure LR - Rs. 12.99 lakh

    Empowered - Rs. 12.79 lakh

    Empowered LR - Rs. 13.99 lakh

    Empowered+ - Rs. 13.29 lakh

    Empowered+ LR - Rs. 14.49 lakh

    Tata Punch EV Image
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Punch EV deliveries to commence from 22 January
     Next 
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe now dearer by up to Rs. 50,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33579 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X8
    BMW X8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 11.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33579 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch EV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 10.99 lakh