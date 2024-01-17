Tata Punch EV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 10.99 lakh

Available in five variants

Gets two battery pack options

Tata Motors has launched the Punch EV in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in five variants with two battery pack options. With this new entrant, the Indian automaker currently has four all-electric models in its portfolio.

On the outside, the Punch EV continues with a similar silhouette as its ICE counterpart. However, it borrows a few design cues from the Nexon EV including a full-width LED light bar up front with a blanked-off grille, vertical slat patterned grille with split LED headlamps, and aero-designed alloy wheels. Additionally, unlike the Nexon EV, the charging flap of the Punch EV is mounted at the front with a motorized opening/closing mechanism.

As for the colour options, the Tata Punch can be opted in 10 colour options. Out of these, four are monotones, including Seaweed Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Empowered Oxide, and Pristine White.

In terms of features, the Punch EV has more to offer than the ICE version. It comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and a redesigned HVAC panel with touch capacitive buttons. Moreover, it also gets features such as automatic climate control, wireless charger, jewelled gear selector dial, electronic parking brake, six airbags, blind spot monitor, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Powering the Tata Punch EV is a single motor setup coupled with two battery pack options –a 25kWh unit and a 35kWh unit. While the former is made available with the Standard Range version, the latter is offered in the Long Range trims.

Batter Pack Power Output ARAI-certified Range 25kWh unit 80bhp/114Nm 315km 35kWh unit 120bhp/190Nm 421km

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Punch EV:

Smart - Rs. 10.99 lakh

Smart+ - Rs. 11.49 lakh

Adventure - Rs. 11.99 lakh

Adventure LR - Rs. 12.99 lakh

Empowered - Rs. 12.79 lakh

Empowered LR - Rs. 13.99 lakh

Empowered+ - Rs. 13.29 lakh

Empowered+ LR - Rs. 14.49 lakh