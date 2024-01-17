Tata Punch EV deliveries to commence from 22 January

Prices in India start from Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Gets an ARAI-claimed range of up to 421km

Tata Motors has just launched its much anticipated electric offering, the Punch EV, in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in five variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+, this sub-four-metre electric SUV can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 21,000, with deliveries slated to begin on 22 January, 2024.

Tata Motors offers the new Punch EV in two battery pack options – 25kWh and 35kWh, with an ARAI-claimed range of up to 315km and 421km, respectively. While the former helps the motor to produce 80bhp and 114Nm of torque, the latter churns out 120bhp and 190Nm of torque.

In terms of features, this Citroen eC3 rival sports a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo in the centre, dual 10.25-inch screens each for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electronic parking brake with auto hold, wireless charging pad, rain-sensing wipers, air purifier with AQI display, and leatherette ventilated front seats.