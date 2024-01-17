CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift launched: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta facelift launched: Now in pictures
    • 2024 Creta prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh
    • Deliveries are expected to begin soon

    Hyundai launched the 2024 Creta earlier this week, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV, which rivals the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and the Honda Elevate, is currently available in seven variants across seven colour options. Let us now take a closer look at the model in a set of pictures.

    Hyundai Creta Grille

    Up-front, the updated Creta gets a new black chrome grille along with new LED DRLs, rectangular LED headlamps, and a heavily reworked front bumper.

    Hyundai Creta Right Side View

    Changes to the side profile are limited to a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 17-inch tyres.

    Hyundai Creta Right Rear Three Quarter

    Towards the rear, the updated mid-size SUV gets a set of new LED taillights, redesigned bumper, and an LED light bar.

    Hyundai Creta Car Roof

    Elsewhere, it gets a high-mounted stop lamp, integrated spoiler, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Hyundai Creta Right Rear Three Quarter

    The ORVMs on either side also have puddle lamps.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    Inside, the Creta facelift gets a dual-tone dashboard and interior theme.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    The reworked dashboard now houses a large single-piece unit that houses the touchscreen system and a new fully digital colour instrument cluster.

    Hyundai Creta AC Controls

    The AC controls have received an update, too, and is now revised to a dual-zone automatic unit.

    Hyundai Creta Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The centre console houses a wireless charger, Type-C and Type-A charging ports, and a 12V socket.

    Hyundai Creta Parking Brake/Emergency Brake

    Also up for offer is a drive mode/traction mode dial and an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function.

    Hyundai Creta Front Row Seats

    The model continues to be available with ventilated front seats.

    Hyundai Creta Second Row Seats

    The second-row seats are available with a two-step recline function.

    Hyundai Creta Front Row Seats

    The Creta also gets an eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat.

    Hyundai Creta Second Row Air Vent

    Second-row passengers get a set of AC vents and two Type-C charging ports.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    The car features ambient lighting all around.

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    The Creta facelift now gets a Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Hyundai Creta Sunroof/Moonroof

    The updated mid-size SUV offers a panoramic sunroof in the higher variants.

    Hyundai Creta Inner Rear View Mirror

    The facelifted Creta receives an auto-dimming IRVM, and this unit also houses buttons for BlueLink connectivity, SOS, and towing support.

    Hyundai Creta Engine Shot

    Powering the 2024 Hyundai Creta is a 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor has joined the line-up.

    Hyundai Creta Right Paddle Shifter

    Select variants also get paddle shifters.

    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Creta Gallery

