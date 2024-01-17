Hyundai Creta facelift launched: Now in pictures

2024 Creta prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh

Deliveries are expected to begin soon

Hyundai launched the 2024 Creta earlier this week, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV, which rivals the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and the Honda Elevate, is currently available in seven variants across seven colour options. Let us now take a closer look at the model in a set of pictures.

Up-front, the updated Creta gets a new black chrome grille along with new LED DRLs, rectangular LED headlamps, and a heavily reworked front bumper.

Changes to the side profile are limited to a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 17-inch tyres.

Towards the rear, the updated mid-size SUV gets a set of new LED taillights, redesigned bumper, and an LED light bar.

Elsewhere, it gets a high-mounted stop lamp, integrated spoiler, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

The ORVMs on either side also have puddle lamps.

Inside, the Creta facelift gets a dual-tone dashboard and interior theme.

The reworked dashboard now houses a large single-piece unit that houses the touchscreen system and a new fully digital colour instrument cluster.

The AC controls have received an update, too, and is now revised to a dual-zone automatic unit.

The centre console houses a wireless charger, Type-C and Type-A charging ports, and a 12V socket.

Also up for offer is a drive mode/traction mode dial and an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function.

The model continues to be available with ventilated front seats.

The second-row seats are available with a two-step recline function.

The Creta also gets an eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat.

Second-row passengers get a set of AC vents and two Type-C charging ports.

The car features ambient lighting all around.

The Creta facelift now gets a Level 2 ADAS suite.

The updated mid-size SUV offers a panoramic sunroof in the higher variants.

The facelifted Creta receives an auto-dimming IRVM, and this unit also houses buttons for BlueLink connectivity, SOS, and towing support.

Powering the 2024 Hyundai Creta is a 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor has joined the line-up.

Select variants also get paddle shifters.