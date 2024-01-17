Hyundai Creta facelift launched: Now in pictures

- 2024 Creta prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh
- Deliveries are expected to begin soon
Hyundai launched the 2024 Creta earlier this week, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV, which rivals the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and the Honda Elevate, is currently available in seven variants across seven colour options. Let us now take a closer look at the model in a set of pictures.
Up-front, the updated Creta gets a new black chrome grille along with new LED DRLs, rectangular LED headlamps, and a heavily reworked front bumper.
Changes to the side profile are limited to a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 17-inch tyres.
Towards the rear, the updated mid-size SUV gets a set of new LED taillights, redesigned bumper, and an LED light bar.
Elsewhere, it gets a high-mounted stop lamp, integrated spoiler, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.
The ORVMs on either side also have puddle lamps.
Inside, the Creta facelift gets a dual-tone dashboard and interior theme.
The reworked dashboard now houses a large single-piece unit that houses the touchscreen system and a new fully digital colour instrument cluster.
The AC controls have received an update, too, and is now revised to a dual-zone automatic unit.
The centre console houses a wireless charger, Type-C and Type-A charging ports, and a 12V socket.
Also up for offer is a drive mode/traction mode dial and an electric parking brake with an auto-hold function.
The model continues to be available with ventilated front seats.
The second-row seats are available with a two-step recline function.
The Creta also gets an eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat.
Second-row passengers get a set of AC vents and two Type-C charging ports.
The car features ambient lighting all around.
The Creta facelift now gets a Level 2 ADAS suite.
The updated mid-size SUV offers a panoramic sunroof in the higher variants.
The facelifted Creta receives an auto-dimming IRVM, and this unit also houses buttons for BlueLink connectivity, SOS, and towing support.
Powering the 2024 Hyundai Creta is a 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor has joined the line-up.
Select variants also get paddle shifters.