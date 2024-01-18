Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which one to buy?

The Hyundai Creta has been updated for 2024 and with this, it will now compete against its mid-size SUV rivals including its DNA cousin, the Kia Seltos. While both these SUVs are similar under the skin with a different top hat, certain differences distinguish them from each other. They carry their distinct exterior styling, and unique dashboard layout and also differ on features to a certain extent. So, which one is a better buy? We answer it.

Creta vs Seltos: Which one looks better?

The Creta with the facelift version no more looks polarizing and has a mature approach when it comes to its front face. The boxy elements such as the dark chrome grille, vertically stacked headlamps, and the angular connected daytime lights make the Creta look appealing and distinct from the international spec.

Meanwhile, the Seltos always had a stylish and sporty design and the facelift has only built on the strengths with the extended LED DRLs, bigger grille, and the connected tail lamps with sequential turn indicators. The Kia Seltos also has an upper hand here as the top variants are fitted with 18-inch alloys as compared to the Creta that are offered with 17-inch wheels on the higher trims.

Creta vs Seltos: Which one has better cabin and more features?

With the 2024 update, the Creta now features a redesigned dashboard along with a twin-display setup and a new aircon panel. The dual-tone black and beige interior theme is common across all engine options and the rear occupants are pampered with sunblinds, reclining rear seats, and cushions for the headrests.

The Seltos, on the other hand, also gets two, 10.25-inch screens that sit atop the dashboard. However, these are floating and slimmer than the ones on the Hyundai Creta. Interestingly, there are five options for the Seltos’ interior theme and seat upholstery that vary as per the variants.

Feature-wise, both these SUVs are equipped with tons of comfort and safety features including level 2 ADAS features and six airbags as standard. However, the Seltos gets a handful of extra add-ons such as an air purifier and adjustable headrest for the rear middle passenger.

Creta vs Seltos: Engine and gearbox options

Both these Korean SUVs are offered with three engine options. These include 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The major difference between the two is the gearbox options on offer.

Engine options Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos 1.5 NA Petrol Six-speed manual

CVT Six-speed manual

CVT 1.5 Turbo Petrol Seven-speed DCT only Six-speed iMT

Seven-speed DCT 1.5 Diesel Six-speed manual

Six-speed automatic Six-speed iMT

Six-speed automatic

While the turbo petrol Creta is coupled only with a DCT unit, the same engine can be had with a six-speed iMT and a DCT gearbox with the new Seltos. Similarly, with the diesel engines on the Creta can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox while the Seltos is available with an iMT. The six-speed manual and CVT with the 1.5-litre NA petrol are standard for both models.