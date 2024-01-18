CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which one to buy?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    575 Views
    Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which one to buy?

    The Hyundai Creta has been updated for 2024 and with this, it will now compete against its mid-size SUV rivals including its DNA cousin, the Kia Seltos. While both these SUVs are similar under the skin with a different top hat, certain differences distinguish them from each other. They carry their distinct exterior styling, and unique dashboard layout and also differ on features to a certain extent. So, which one is a better buy? We answer it.

    Creta vs Seltos: Which one looks better?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Creta with the facelift version no more looks polarizing and has a mature approach when it comes to its front face. The boxy elements such as the dark chrome grille, vertically stacked headlamps, and the angular connected daytime lights make the Creta look appealing and distinct from the international spec.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Seltos always had a stylish and sporty design and the facelift has only built on the strengths with the extended LED DRLs, bigger grille, and the connected tail lamps with sequential turn indicators. The Kia Seltos also has an upper hand here as the top variants are fitted with 18-inch alloys as compared to the Creta that are offered with 17-inch wheels on the higher trims.

    Creta vs Seltos: Which one has better cabin and more features?

    Dashboard

    With the 2024 update, the Creta now features a redesigned dashboard along with a twin-display setup and a new aircon panel. The dual-tone black and beige interior theme is common across all engine options and the rear occupants are pampered with sunblinds, reclining rear seats, and cushions for the headrests.

    The Seltos, on the other hand, also gets two, 10.25-inch screens that sit atop the dashboard. However, these are floating and slimmer than the ones on the Hyundai Creta. Interestingly, there are five options for the Seltos’ interior theme and seat upholstery that vary as per the variants.

    Dashboard

    Feature-wise, both these SUVs are equipped with tons of comfort and safety features including level 2 ADAS features and six airbags as standard. However, the Seltos gets a handful of extra add-ons such as an air purifier and adjustable headrest for the rear middle passenger.

    Creta vs Seltos: Engine and gearbox options

    Engine Shot

    Both these Korean SUVs are offered with three engine options. These include 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The major difference between the two is the gearbox options on offer.

    Engine optionsHyundai CretaKia Seltos
    1.5 NA Petrol
    • Six-speed manual
    • CVT
    • Six-speed manual
    • CVT
    1.5 Turbo Petrol
    • Seven-speed DCT only
    • Six-speed iMT
    • Seven-speed DCT
    1.5 Diesel
    • Six-speed manual
    • Six-speed automatic
    • Six-speed iMT
    • Six-speed automatic

    While the turbo petrol Creta is coupled only with a DCT unit, the same engine can be had with a six-speed iMT and a DCT gearbox with the new Seltos. Similarly, with the diesel engines on the Creta can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox while the Seltos is available with an iMT. The six-speed manual and CVT with the 1.5-litre NA petrol are standard for both models.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period reduces in January 2024!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8282 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X8
    BMW X8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.10 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.30 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.89 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.62 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.19 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.75 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8282 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which one to buy?