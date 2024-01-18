Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period reduces in January 2024!

Prices in India start from Rs. 19.77 lakh

Can be had in both petrol and hybrid powertrain options

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out the waiting periods for all its models for the new year, including the Innova Hycross. This Mahindra XUV700 rival has been a success for the automaker since its launch, thus resulting in a certain waiting period in the country.

Currently, the petrol variants of the Hycross command a waiting period of up to 24 weeks while the waiting period for the petrol-hybrid variants has come down to 60 weeks from 65 weeks. This period applies from the day of booking and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors.

The Toyota Innova Hycross continues to be offered in two powertrain options, namely, a 2.0-litre NA petrol and a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid motor. The former comes coupled with a CVT gearbox and returns a mileage of 16.13kmpl while the latter is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 23.24kmpl.

Toyota currently offers this MPV in six variants – GX, GX Limited Edition, VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O), across six- and seven-seater configurations. The prices of this model start from Rs. 19.77 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom).