Tata Punch EV on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Prices in India start at Rs. 10.99 lakh
- Gets a maximum range of 421km
Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric Punch is available in five variants with two range options. The bookings of the same have already commenced with deliveries scheduled to begin on 22 January, 2024. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the Tata Punch EV in the top 10 cities of India.
|Cities
|Smart (Top Variant)
|Empowered+ LR (Top Variant)
|Mumbai
|Rs. 11.67 lakh
|Rs. 16.48 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 12.33 lakh
|Rs. 17.41 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 11.67 lakh
|Rs. 16.48 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 13.20 lakh
|Rs. 18.65 lakh
|Bangalore
|Rs. 11.68 lakh
|Rs. 16.49 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 11.67 lakh
|Rs. 16.48 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 11.68 lakh
|Rs. 16.49 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 12.64 lakh
|Rs. 17.24 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 12.42 lakh
|Rs. 16.95 lakh
|Jaipur
|Rs. 11.66 lakh
|Rs. 16.46 lakh
|Gurgaon
|Rs. 12.53 lakh
|Rs. 17.70 lakh
Powering the Punch EV is a single motor setup sourcing power from two battery pack options – a 25kWh unit and a 35kWh unit. While the former is claimed to return a driving range of 315km, the latter is rated to power the EV for 421km on a single charge.