    Tata Punch EV on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Punch EV on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 10.99 lakh
    • Gets a maximum range of 421km

    Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric Punch is available in five variants with two range options. The bookings of the same have already commenced with deliveries scheduled to begin on 22 January, 2024. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the Tata Punch EV in the top 10 cities of India.

    CitiesSmart (Top Variant)Empowered+ LR (Top Variant)
    MumbaiRs. 11.67 lakhRs. 16.48 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.33 lakhRs. 17.41 lakh
    PuneRs. 11.67 lakhRs. 16.48 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.20 lakhRs. 18.65 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 11.68 lakhRs. 16.49 lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.67 lakhRs. 16.48 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.68 lakhRs. 16.49 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.64 lakhRs. 17.24 lakh
    LucknowRs. 12.42 lakhRs. 16.95 lakh
    JaipurRs. 11.66 lakhRs. 16.46 lakh
    GurgaonRs. 12.53 lakhRs. 17.70 lakh

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Punch EV is a single motor setup sourcing power from two battery pack options – a 25kWh unit and a 35kWh unit. While the former is claimed to return a driving range of 315km, the latter is rated to power the EV for 421km on a single charge.

    Tata Punch EV Image
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Altroz EV set for 2025 debut

