    Tata Altroz EV set for 2025 debut

    Desirazu Venkat

    202 Views
    Tata Altroz EV set for 2025 debut

    - Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

    - Expected to share powertrain and underpinnings with the Punch EV

    Tata has officially confirmed that the Altroz EV will join their lineup in 2025. It's expected to make a debut at the 25 Auto Expo and could likely share its inner bits with the recently launched Punch EV.

    First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Altroz EV was expected to arrive during the course of the year but was ultimately superseded by electric cars like the Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, and now the Punch. They are all EVs that made the jump due to having more successful ICE models in terms of demand.

    The Altroz EV is expected to share much of itself with whatever updates the ICE Altroz will get by that time in terms of design and features. It's expected to make use of the same powertrain options as the Punch EV given that they are the closest in terms of size and possible pricing.

    As an electric hatchback, it's expected to have no rivals in the interim but we can expect future competition from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and SUV EVs from Kia and Hyundai in a similar price bracket.

    Tata Altroz EV Image
    Tata Altroz EV
    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
