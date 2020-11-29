CarWale
    All About Cars - Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos

    All About Cars - Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos

    Aditya Nadkarni

    All About Cars - Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos

    This week, we tell which is the best petrol automatic compact SUV between the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon. We also help you choose between the Hyundai Aura and the Honda Amaze.

    Further, we also tell you which is the best mid-size SUV to buy under Rs 18 lakh among the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the MG Hector. We also help you decide between a sedan and an SUV around Rs 30 lakh. Then, we also tell you the luxury SUV to choose under Rs 80 lakh, between the Volvo XC60 and the Land Rover Discovery Sport, when it comes to comfort and plush ride quality.

    We also explain to you our reasoning as to why we recommend a top spec Kia Sonet or Hyundai Venue, instead of a mid spec Kia Seltos or Hyundai Creta. We also answer questions related to the best enthusiasts’ choice between the Skoda Rapid and the Ford Aspire.

    Finally, we explain in detail about what you mean by a vehicle’s platform or architecture, how is it used for different body-styles, and how OEM’s attain economies of scale with a single platform. What’s more, we tell you if it makes sense to buy an EV at this point and reveal when can we expect the launch of the Tata Altroz EV.

