New Mahindra XUV500 sighted again; dual-screen dashboard design leaked

-2021 XUV500 to get a dual-screen layout inspired by Mercedes

-Expected to launch in early 2021

The next generation Mahindra XUV500 is scheduled to launch early next year and the test mule of the production-ready model has been spotted on multiple occasions. Based on the spy images captured in the past few months, details like dual-screen layout, revamped interior, flat-bottom steering wheel and rotary knobs on the centre console have been confirmed for the upcoming model.

This time around, we can spot a more clear image of the dual-tone screen layout on the dashboard. The wide placement of the infotainment and digital driver’s display. The screen on the right, displays details such as speedometer, fuel indicator selected gear hinting towards an automatic model being tested. While, the left side of the cluster appears to be the multimedia system unit. Other portions of the dashboard can be seen covered in camouflage sheets. However, as spotted on the earlier prototype, you can read more details about the dashboard of the upcoming model here.

The forthcoming XUV500 is likely to be powered by new 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine with the former making 190bhp and 380Nm torque and the latter making 185bhp. Both the drivetrains will be coupled with a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The first half of 2021 will witness two new full-sized SUVs from the India car manufacturers in the form of new Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Gravitas. Stay tuned for more updates.

