    Nissan Magnite bookings open ahead of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Nissan Magnite bookings open ahead of launch

    - Nissan Magnite bookings open for an amount of Rs 11,000

    - The model will be launched in India on 2 December, 2020

    Nissan India has commenced bookings of the Magnite ahead of the model’s launch on 2 December, 2020. The brand’s sub-four metre SUV can be booked on the official website for an amount of Rs 11,000. We have driven the Magnite and you can read our review here.

    The Nissan Magnite will be offered in a range of four variants and eight colours, details of which are available here. The model will be available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in the naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. The Magnite will rival the Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport.

    Feature-wise, the Nissan Magnite will receive L-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps, LED fog lights, a large grille with chrome highlights on either side, squared wheel arches, dual-tone alloy wheels, and puddle lamps. Inside, the model will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument console, wireless charging, around view monitor, Nissan Connect, steering mounted controls, engine start-stop button, and a rear arm-rest with cup holders and a mobile holder. Safety features on the new Nissan Magnite will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door locks, anti-roll bar, traction control, VDC, HSA, and HBA.

