    India-bound Skoda Octavia facelift to be unveiled tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    3,152 Views
    India-bound Skoda Octavia facelift to be unveiled tomorrow
    • Likely to get Level 2 ADAS suite
    • Will be showcased alongside the Estate and RS version

    A few days ago, Skoda Auto officially revealed the design sketch of the upcoming Octavia. And now, the Czech automaker is all set to globally unveil the model tomorrow, 14 February, 2024.

    Upfront, the most prominent change in the updated Skoda Octavia is the new pair of LED headlamps along with LED DRLs flanked by its signature front grille. It continues to get the same masculine bonnet with chiselled lines and tweaked front bumpers. The profile of the sedan is likely to remain the same as that of its predecessor but with redesigned alloy wheels. At the rear, it sports new LED taillamps and a new bumper.

    Skoda Right Rear Three Quarter

    While the car marque has not revealed the interior of the sedan, we expect it to get a new dashboard layout alongside a new interior theme, bigger infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a premium sound system with a subwoofer. Also on offer could be the Level 2 ADAS safety suite.

    Globally, the fourth-generation Octavia is offered in petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrain options. This includes a 1.0-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Except for the latter, we expect the other three powertrains to make their way to the Indian market.

