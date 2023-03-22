CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio records over 69,000 unit sales in 2022-23

    Jay Shah

    21,733 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio records over 69,000 unit sales in 2022-23

    - Registers 108 per cent growth in domestic sales

    - Includes Scorpio Classic and new Scorpio-N

    The Mahindra Scorpio is the second best-selling SUV for the automaker after the Bolero. And with the new Scorpio-N making its debut last year, Mahindra’s sales charts have shown impressive growth. Let’s get into the numbers and see how the Scorpio contributed to the brand’s sales in the last 11 months. 

    More than 69,000 units sold in 11 months 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    In the duration from April 2022 to February 2023, Mahindra sold a total of 69,324 units of Scorpio and Scorpio-N. Out of these, 68,147 units were retailed in the domestic market. This is an impressive growth of 108 per cent when compared to 32,635 unit sales recorded in the same period for the previous year. Meanwhile, 1,898 units were exported to international markets. 

    Mahindra Scorpio waiting period

    As of January 2023, the Scorpio and Scorpio-N duo accounted for 1.19 lakh open bookings for the carmaker. This was closely followed by Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV700 with 37,000 and 77,000 open bookings, respectively. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    If you are planning on buying the new Scorpio-N, the waiting period ranges between 24 weeks to 65 weeks, depending on the variant you choose. It can be had in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants. As for the Scorpio Classic, the SUV is offered in S and S11 variants for which customers will have to wait for up to 26 weeks. 

    Mahindra Scorpio prices 

    The prices of the Scorpio were revised in January 2023. The Scorpio variants got costlier by Rs. 85,000 while the Scorpio-N got the highest hike of up to Rs. 1.35 lakh

    Scorpio BS6 2 engines

    Engine Shot

    The Scorpio siblings will soon receive a BS6 2 update for their petrol and diesel powertrains. 

