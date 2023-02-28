CarWale

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be offered with BS6 2 engine soon

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be offered with BS6 2 engine soon

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks 

    - Currently demands a waiting period of up to 26 weeks

    Mahindra is all set to update its SUV line-up to meet the upcoming RDE and BS6 Phase 2 norms. Along with this, we can now confirm that the automaker will also update diesel engine on the Scorpio Classic. 

    Scorpio Classic diesel engine specifications

    The Scorpio Classic will continue to be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The powertrain will meet the upcoming RDE norms and will have an output of 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. The transmission option will be limited to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Scorpio Classic variants

    We don’t expect any alteration to the variant line-up of the Scorpio and it is expected to be offered in S and S11 variants. Furthermore, the base variant will get a seating layout of seven and nine seats while the S11 trim will be available only with a seven-seat configuration. With this update, we expect the prices of the Scorpio to be increased by Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 over the standard variants of the outgoing model. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N BS6 Phase 2 update

    Alongside the Scorpio-N, Mahindra will also update the petrol and diesel powertrain of the Scorpio-N to meet the BS6 2.0 emission standards. We expect the updated Scorpio-N to be launched in March 2023.

