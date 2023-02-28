Mahindra XUV700 with BS6 Phase 2 update coming soon; specifications leaked

- The 2023 XUV700 is likely to arrive with a price hike

- The SUV is currently offered in 30 trims

Mahindra is currently preparing to introduce a slew of updated models that will comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. Details of the 2023 XUV700 have now been leaked on the web, revealing key details.

2023 Mahindra XUV700 petrol variants

The XUV700 petrol sources power from a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine available in a single state of tune, generating 197bhp and 380Nm of torque, mated with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

2023 Mahindra XUV700 diesel variants

The diesel versions of the XUV700 will be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk mill that continues to deliver an output of 153bhp and 360Nm of torque in the lower variants, while the higher variants will develop 182bhp and 420Nm of torque (450Nm for AT). Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also up for offer will be a 4WD system.

2023 Mahindra XUV700 design and features

We expect the MY23 XUV700 to carry on with the same design and set of features as the outgoing model. A few notable mentions include all LED lighting, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, six-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory and welcome function, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, drive modes, dual 10.25-inch screens (one unit each for the infotainment system and instrument cluster), and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. We have driven the XUV700 and our review is live on the website.