Tata Safari Red Dark edition arrives at dealerships across India

- The new edition’s prices start from Rs 22.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Comes equipped with ADAS and more features

Tata Motors recently launched the Red Dark editions of its SUV trio — Safari, Harrier, and Nexon, in the Indian market. And with the bigger siblings, Safari and Harrier, the carmaker has introduced features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a new infotainment unit, and more. The Safari Red Dark edition comes at a starting price of Rs 22.61 lakh (ex-showroom), and the SUV has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country.

On the outside, the Safari Red Dark edition, as the name suggests, comes dressed in Oberon black exterior paint with a subtle hint of red accents on the front grille and brake callipers. The ‘Dark’ badge on the fender, too, gets red lettering with this update. The SUV rides on the same 18-inch Charcoal black alloy wheels as seen with the Dark edition.

The Red theme is most noticeable on the inside, where the cabin gets plenty of Red colour treatment. First up, it gets Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery with a quilting pattern and ‘#Dark’ embossed on the headrests. Then, the new addition is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch digital TFT instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The safety of the Tata Safari is further strengthened with the introduction of the ADAS and 360-degree surround camera. Moreover, the SUV comes equipped with seven airbags as standard.

Under the hood, the Safari Red Dark edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. However, the engine is now BS6 Phase 2 compliant.