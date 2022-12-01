CarWale

    2023 Hyundai i20 facelift test mule spied

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Hyundai i20 facelift test mule spied

    - Spotted testing in its home country, South Korea

    - Will likely be available only in petrol in India

    Hyundai was caught testing its new-generation i20 on home turf. Despite the fact that the test mule was heavily camouflaged, it appeared to be a mid-life update rather than a completely new generation.

    Hyundai i20 Left Front Three Quarter

    Visually, it is very similar to the current i20, but we can expect a new grille up front as well as minor cosmetic changes to the exterior. The side profile is also identical, but with designed plastic wheel covers instead of alloys, suggesting it could be a lower-spec variant.

    Hyundai i20 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The spy photos also revealed nothing unusual about the rear profile, which was covered in black wrap. However, we can expect a redesigned rear tail light with an LED light bar connecting them, similar to the Hyundai Venue.

    Interiors would also be improved, with cosmetic changes such as a slightly revised touchscreen infotainment system layout and seat upholstery. Further, on the lines of the Venue, the refreshed premium hatchback is expected to include some segment-first features.

    Hyundai i20 Left Front Three Quarter

    We anticipate a petrol-only offering with this update, as Hyundai may discontinue its 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the current generation includes three engine options: the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, the 1.5-litre diesel engine, and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, as well as transmission types such as an MT, iMT, CVT, and DCT unit.

    The Korean automaker will likely introduce the Hyundai i20 mid-life facelift around the second quarter of 2023.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
