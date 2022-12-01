Jaguar TCS racing reveal i-type 6 Formula E race car

Jaguar TCS Racing has revealed its I-TYPE 6, designed and engineered to compete for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the innovative all-electric motorsport category moves into a new Gen3 era.

It is the first FIA Formula E race car to feature both front and rear powertrains, as 250 kW regen is added to the front and 350 kW regen added at the rear, doubling the regenerative capability over the Gen2 model and removing the need for conventional rear brakes.

Commencing in January 2023, the Gen3 era of Formula E will bring faster and more exciting wheel-to-wheel racing on street circuits across the globe. Pioneering new cutting-edge technologies, the third generation of Jaguar’s Formula E race car will set new performance benchmarks: 74 kg lighter and 100 kW more powerful than the cars that have preceded it, and now capable of reaching a maximum speed of 321 km/h.

Jaguar TCS Racing head into the 2023 season with a new, distinctive identity. The compelling colour palette features carbon black, satin white and sophisticated gold accents, with the asymmetric design of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 livery creating two unique cars for drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird. Uniquely in Formula E, the Jaguar driver line-up remains the same for the third consecutive season bringing valuable consistency.

This is the first season that Jaguar will supply its successful powertrain technology to fellow British-based team Envision Racing, meaning there will be four Jaguar-powered Formula E cars on the grid. Jaguar TCS Racing will race in Mexico City, on 14 January 2023 for the first of 17 races in 12 cities.

After Jaguar TCS Racing’s biggest points haul to date last season in Formula E, with Mitch Evans finishing runner-up in the Drivers’ World Championship, the British team are working hard to once again fight for the World Championship title in 2023.

James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal: “Launch day is always a proud and exciting moment for Jaguar TCS Racing, and this year more than ever, as we head into the Gen3 era of Formula E. Season 9 is set to be the most competitive and thrilling season to date, with an all-new all-electric race car, the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, iconic cities added to the calendar and our new team design has transformed the car into a work of art, in harmony with our modern luxury vision for Jaguar, he added.