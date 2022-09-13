CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, and Aura in September 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, and Aura in September 2022

    A few Hyundai dealers in the country are offering discounts on select models in their product range. These benefits can be availed through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. All other variants of the hatchback, as well as the Aura, get a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 each.

    Select variants of the Hyundai i20 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. There are no discounts on the Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Kona, i20 N Line, and Tucson.

