    Charge Zone and Audi partners in India

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    501 Views
    Charge Zone and Audi partners in India

    -         B2C charging network for e-tron owners 

    -         To help e-tron owners locate charging stations 

    Charge Zone, a Vadodara-based EV charging company, has partnered with Audi India. With this partnership, Charge Zone aims at providing e-tron owners with a special ‘Charge my Audi’ function on the ‘myAudiconnect’ mobile application. 

    This service is applicable to the owners of Audi electric cars in India which include the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and e-tron GT RS. Owners can access all Charge Zone charging stations through the app, allowing them to plan the route, identify the charging station, and check for the availability of charging terminals. 

    Audi Right Front Three Quarter

    The e-tron customers will also have access to all the B2C chargers provided by Charge Zone through the ‘myAudiconnect’ app. These charging stations are equipped with rapid DC charging points utilising the CCS2 ports. And these chargers have the capacity to charge up to 80 per cent in 45-60 minutes, while a full charge is achievable in 90-120 minutes. 

    Charge Zone plans on adding 5,000 additional chargers in the next 3-4 years. All the public chargers that are added to the network will be made available to Audi owners through the app.  

