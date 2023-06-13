Maruti Suzuki sells over 9,800 units of Fronx in May 2023

- Fronx outsells the Grand Vitara in May 2023

- It is offered in five variants with two powertrains options

Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx SUV in India on 24 April, 2023 with a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). And shortly after its launch, the automaker sold 9,863 units of the Fronx in May 2023.

Maruti Suzuki overall sales in May 2023

The Indian automaker sold over 1.43 lakh units in India with a Y-o-Y growth of 15.5 per cent in May 2023. The Baleno hatchback became the brand’s top seller with over 18,000 unit sales. Meanwhile, the recently launched Maruti Fronx overtook the Grand Vitara in terms of sales by outselling the flagship SUV by 986 units last month.

Maruti Fronx variants and features

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five variants – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. As for its features, the crossover comes loaded with a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also on offer are features like cruise control, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, a head-up display, and six airbags.

Engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Under the hood, the Fronx is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former comes mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. On the other hand, the more powerful turbo petrol engine develops 99bhp and 147Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.