Maruti Suzuki Jimny waiting period in India stretches up to 35 weeks

Jimny is offered in two variants

Alpha manual variant has higher demand

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the same commenced in January and so far the SUV has gathered over 31,000 bookings. And now, the carmaker has revealed that the Jimny has a waiting period of seven to eight months.

Maruti Jimny variants

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha. As per the brand, the manual variants are in more demand compared to the automatic ones. And among the two, the Alpha variant has received more bookings than the Zeta trim.

Engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Under the hood, the Maruti Jimny is powered by a K15B Series 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit. This engine is tuned to produce 103bhp and 154Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system comes bundled as standard across the range.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

Maruti Jimny Zeta MT: Rs. 12.74 lakh

Maruti Jimny Zeta AT: Rs. 13.94 lakh

Maruti Jimny Alpha MT: Rs. 13.69 lakh

Maruti Jimny Alpha MT dual-tone: Rs. 13.85 lakh

Maruti Jimny Alpha AT: Rs. 14.89 lakh

Maruti Jimny Alpha AT dual-tone: Rs. 15.05 lakh