Looking for an automatic car with great mileage? Check out this Maruti Suzuki hatchback

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of India’s most popular cars of all time, and for good reasons too. It is reasonably priced, low on running costs, and offers a lot of space. In its most modern avatar, the Wagon R is quite refined and powerful, too. We have tested the mileage of its most expensive 1.2-litre automatic variant, and here are the full figures.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R engine and gearbox specifications

The Wagon R AMT is powered by Maruti’s 1.2-litre, K12C engine, which makes 89bhp and 113Nm. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automated manual gearbox. The ARAI fuel efficiency figure is 24.43kmpl (combined).

Real-world mileage in the city

In our real-world mileage test, the Wagon R AMT managed to do 19.31kmpl in city driving conditions. The indicated mileage on the speedometer was fairly accurate as it showed 19.90kmpl.

Real-world mileage on the highway

During the highway mileage test, the Wagon R AMT returned an efficiency of 22.34kmpl. Again, the indicated mileage shown was pretty close at 24kmpl.