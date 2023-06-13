CarWale
    Looking for an automatic car with great mileage? Check out this Maruti Suzuki hatchback

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Looking for an automatic car with great mileage? Check out this Maruti Suzuki hatchback

    - Powered by Maruti’s 1.2-litre, K12C engine

    - 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT options 

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of India’s most popular cars of all time, and for good reasons too. It is reasonably priced, low on running costs, and offers a lot of space. In its most modern avatar, the Wagon R is quite refined and powerful, too. We have tested the mileage of its most expensive 1.2-litre automatic variant, and here are the full figures. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R engine and gearbox specifications  

    The Wagon R AMT is powered by Maruti’s 1.2-litre, K12C engine, which makes 89bhp and 113Nm. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automated manual gearbox. The ARAI fuel efficiency figure is 24.43kmpl (combined). 

    Real-world mileage in the city 

    In our real-world mileage test, the Wagon R AMT managed to do 19.31kmpl in city driving conditions. The indicated mileage on the speedometer was fairly accurate as it showed 19.90kmpl. 

    Real-world mileage on the highway 

    During the highway mileage test, the Wagon R AMT returned an efficiency of 22.34kmpl. Again, the indicated mileage shown was pretty close at 24kmpl. 

