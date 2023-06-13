CarWale
    New Maruti Invicto will get only petrol-hybrid engine; to be sold via Nexa outlets

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Maruti Invicto will get only petrol-hybrid engine; to be sold via Nexa outlets

    - Invictus bookings in India to open on 19 June

    - To be launched in the country on 5 July

    Maruti Invicto launch and sales

    Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Invicto MPV in India on 5 July, with deliveries expected to commence soon after. The Innova Hycross-based model will be sold exclusively at the brand’s Nexa chain of dealerships.

    2023 Invicto engine, transmission, and specifications

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Right Front Three Quarter

    The Invicto will be propelled by a 2.0-litre NA petrol motor producing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, mated with an e-CVT unit. Also up for offer will be a hybrid motor with an output of 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. Maruti’s latest product will not be available in the petrol-only or manual transmission guise.

    New Invicto expected price in India and rivals

    Maruti has confirmed that the Invicto will have a price tag north of Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect it to command a marginal premium over the top-spec variants of the Hycross. In India, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will rival the Toyota Innova Hycross and the upcoming version of the Kia Carnival

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh
    Estimated Price
