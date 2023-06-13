New Maruti Invicto will get only petrol-hybrid engine; to be sold via Nexa outlets

- Invictus bookings in India to open on 19 June

- To be launched in the country on 5 July

Maruti Invicto launch and sales

Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Invicto MPV in India on 5 July, with deliveries expected to commence soon after. The Innova Hycross-based model will be sold exclusively at the brand’s Nexa chain of dealerships.

2023 Invicto engine, transmission, and specifications

The Invicto will be propelled by a 2.0-litre NA petrol motor producing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, mated with an e-CVT unit. Also up for offer will be a hybrid motor with an output of 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. Maruti’s latest product will not be available in the petrol-only or manual transmission guise.

New Invicto expected price in India and rivals

Maruti has confirmed that the Invicto will have a price tag north of Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect it to command a marginal premium over the top-spec variants of the Hycross. In India, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will rival the Toyota Innova Hycross and the upcoming version of the Kia Carnival.