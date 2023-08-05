CarWale
    Citroen C3 Aircross review to go live tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    729 Views
    Citroen C3 Aircross review to go live tomorrow

    - To be offered in three variants

    - Automatic variants to be introduced in 2024

    Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross in India in April 2023. The three-row SUV will be offered in three variants and 10 colour options. Bookings of the same are slated to begin in September followed by its price announcement in October 2023. We have driven the seven-seater version of the C3 Aircross and our review will be live on our website tomorrow, 6 August, 2023.

    Colour options of the C3 Aircross

    Citroen C3 Aircross Right Front Three Quarter

    The C3 SUV will be offered with four monotone and six dualtone colour options. The base exterior paint schemes include Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Polar White, and Steel Grey.

    Feature list of the Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen C3 Aircross Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the C3 Aircross will come loaded with 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker setup, all-digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, TPMS, reverse parking camera, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, roof-mounted rear aircon vents, and manual IRVM.

    C3 Aircross engine and specifications

    Citroen C3 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the C3 Aircross is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine is borrowed from the C3 hatchback and is capable of producing 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. We have covered all details of the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross including the engine performance, ride quality, comfort, seating arrangements, drivability, competition, and expected prices in our first-drive review.

    Rivals of the C3 Aircross

    Upon arrival, the C3 Aircross will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor in the mid-size SUV segment.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Citroen C3 Aircross Gallery

