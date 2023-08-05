CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra Thar.e battery electric vehicle to be unveiled on August 15

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    18,557 Views
    Mahindra Thar.e battery electric vehicle to be unveiled on August 15
    • To be underpinned by INGLO platform
    • Expected to arrive in 2025

    Thar.e to be unveiled 

    We knew that Mahindra would officially unveil a Scorpio-N-based pickup truck on August 15. Still, they have dropped another cracker for Independence Day in the form of a teaser for an electric Thar concept named Thar.e. The very tightly knit teaser shows a modified version of the ICE Thar’s vertically stacked tail lamp, rounded-square LED headlamps and the Thar.e badging next to it on the left side of the grille.

    Thar.e expected specifications, features and design 

    Like the Mahindra BE Rall-E, we expect the Thar.e to come with a battery pack up to 60kwh and dual motors on both axles for 4WD capability. While the current Thar is based on a ladder on-frame platform, this one will have the Thar top hat but be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO skateboard platform. To give a sense of familiarity, we expect that the Thar.e will use the current car’s exterior design and interiors to ensure continuity and familiarity. This will be the second brand spin-off after XUV to enter the electric realm from Mahindra’s stables. 

    Thar.e launch

    The unveiling will be at Mahindra’s global event on August 15 in South Africa where CarWale will be live on the ground to give you all the details as they emerge. We expect a launch in early 2025 where it will take on EVs from rivals like Hyundai, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, MG and Tata

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen C3 Aircross review to go live tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Thar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6700 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8160 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.29 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.86 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.90 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.33 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.04 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.10 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.62 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6700 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8160 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Thar.e battery electric vehicle to be unveiled on August 15