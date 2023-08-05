Mahindra Thar.e battery electric vehicle to be unveiled on August 15

To be underpinned by INGLO platform

Expected to arrive in 2025

Thar.e to be unveiled

We knew that Mahindra would officially unveil a Scorpio-N-based pickup truck on August 15. Still, they have dropped another cracker for Independence Day in the form of a teaser for an electric Thar concept named Thar.e. The very tightly knit teaser shows a modified version of the ICE Thar’s vertically stacked tail lamp, rounded-square LED headlamps and the Thar.e badging next to it on the left side of the grille.

Thar.e expected specifications, features and design

Like the Mahindra BE Rall-E, we expect the Thar.e to come with a battery pack up to 60kwh and dual motors on both axles for 4WD capability. While the current Thar is based on a ladder on-frame platform, this one will have the Thar top hat but be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO skateboard platform. To give a sense of familiarity, we expect that the Thar.e will use the current car’s exterior design and interiors to ensure continuity and familiarity. This will be the second brand spin-off after XUV to enter the electric realm from Mahindra’s stables.

Thar.e launch

The unveiling will be at Mahindra’s global event on August 15 in South Africa where CarWale will be live on the ground to give you all the details as they emerge. We expect a launch in early 2025 where it will take on EVs from rivals like Hyundai, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, MG and Tata.