    Honda delivers 100 units of Elevate in Hyderabad

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    560 Views
    Honda delivers 100 units of Elevate in Hyderabad
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh
    • Brand to host more mega delivery events across India

    Honda Cars India has begun the deliveries of its recently launched mid-size SUV, the Elevate. In an event held in Hyderabad, the automaker delivered 100 units of the Elevate in a single day. Moreover, the brand will start hosting more such delivery events across India.

    Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

    The Elevate SUV is available in four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX, at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh. The Creta rival SUV comes equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. 

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    The Top ZX variant of the Elevate is loaded with features such as a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, blind spot monitor, wireless charger, six airbags, electric sunroof, and ADAS suite. Meanwhile, we have listed the on-road prices of the Honda Elevate SUV in the top 10 cities in India.

    Commenting on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are excited to deliver our much-anticipated SUV, the Honda Elevate to our esteemed customers at this special and memorable mega delivery event. Today we are delivering 100 units of Elevate in Hyderabad followed by many more events in other cities in the coming days. We are overwhelmed by the excitement and appreciation for the Honda Elevate. We believe the strong entry of Honda Elevate in the Indian SUV market will open up new vistas for our brand’s presence in the country. We welcome all Elevate customers into our Honda Family.'

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Tata Punch CNG and petrol variants waiting period revealed

    Honda Elevate Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.81 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.89 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.51 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.19 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.18 Lakh

