Tata Nexon EV facelift bookings open!

Available in two battery pack options

Gets claimed range of up to 465km

Tata Motors unveiled the electric version of the Nexon facelift in India on 7 September, 2023. Now, the manufacturer has commenced bookings of the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Potential buyers can book the car from the authorised showroom or through the brand’s online portal.

Tata Nexon EV facelift is offered in six variants – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, across seven exterior hues. This includes Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Daytona Grey, Intensi-teal, Pristine White, Flame Red, and Empowered Oxide.

In terms of features, the facelifted Nexon comes loaded with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, paddle shifters for regen function, two-spoke multifunction steering with an illuminated logo, and an electric sunroof. Additionally, it also gets a cooled glove box, a 360-degree camera, JBL-sourced nine-speaker music system, and wireless charger.

The Tata Nexon EV facelift can be had in two battery pack options, namely Medium Range version and a Long Range version. The former comes equipped with a 30kWh battery pack while the latter packs a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 8.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 150kmph.