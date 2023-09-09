CarWale
    New Hyundai i20 facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Hyundai i20 facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Offered in five variants
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 6.99 lakh

    Hyundai India has announced the prices of the facelift version of its popular hatchback, the i20. The updated Baleno rival is available in five variants across eight exterior colour options. With revised exterior and interior the new i20 now starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the Hyundai i20 facelift in the top 10 cities of India (as of 9 September, 2023):

    Citiesi20 Era MT (base variant) i20 Asta (O) iVT (top variant)
    DelhiRs. 7.99 lakhRs. 12.91 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8. 44 lakhRs. 13.64 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 8.45 lakhRs. 13.65 lakh
    MumbaiRs. 8.25 lakhRs. 13.11 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.18 lakhRs. 13.43 lakh
    LucknowRs. 8.01 lakhRs. 12.63 lakh
    JaipurRs. 8.08 lakhRs. 12.75 lakh
    PuneRs. 8.25 lakhRs. 13.11 lakh
    GurgaonRs. 8.01 lakhRs. 12.63 lakh
    AmritsarRs. 7.94 lakhRs. 12.52 lakh

    In terms of features, the new i20 facelift comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, and ambient lighting. Moreover, features such as idle start/stop, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, reverse parking sensors, three-point seatbelt, and six airbags are standard across the range.

    Under the hood, the updated i20 is equipped with a sole 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an iVT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. 

