New Hyundai i20 facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Offered in five variants

Prices in India start at Rs. 6.99 lakh

Hyundai India has announced the prices of the facelift version of its popular hatchback, the i20. The updated Baleno rival is available in five variants across eight exterior colour options. With revised exterior and interior the new i20 now starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the Hyundai i20 facelift in the top 10 cities of India (as of 9 September, 2023):

Cities i20 Era MT (base variant) i20 Asta (O) iVT (top variant) Delhi Rs. 7.99 lakh Rs. 12.91 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 8. 44 lakh Rs. 13.64 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 8.45 lakh Rs. 13.65 lakh Mumbai Rs. 8.25 lakh Rs. 13.11 lakh Chennai Rs. 8.18 lakh Rs. 13.43 lakh Lucknow Rs. 8.01 lakh Rs. 12.63 lakh Jaipur Rs. 8.08 lakh Rs. 12.75 lakh Pune Rs. 8.25 lakh Rs. 13.11 lakh Gurgaon Rs. 8.01 lakh Rs. 12.63 lakh Amritsar Rs. 7.94 lakh Rs. 12.52 lakh

In terms of features, the new i20 facelift comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, and ambient lighting. Moreover, features such as idle start/stop, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, reverse parking sensors, three-point seatbelt, and six airbags are standard across the range.

Under the hood, the updated i20 is equipped with a sole 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an iVT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque.