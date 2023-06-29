CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift HTK and HTK+ variants interior leaked

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - HTE variant to get digital driver’s display and front parking sensors

    - Automatic climate control to debut in HTK+ variant 

    While we are a few days away from the official launch of the Kia Seltos facelift, a new set of its spy pictures have surfaced on the net. This time, the leaked images reveal the interior of the HTK and HTK+ trims of the Kia Seltos facelift. Let us take a look at these images in detail. 

    Kia Seltos facelift HTK variant interior

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    Currently, the existing Kia Seltos is offered in seven variants, including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. The HTK variant sits above the base HTE variant in the Seltos line-up. Now, the facelifted Kia Seltos’ HTK variant is more loaded than the existing one. As seen in the spy image, it gets a digital driver’s display, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, manual aircon controls, and steering-mounted controls. Apart from this, Kia is also adding front parking sensors in the HTE variant. 

    Kia Seltos facelift HTK+ variant interior

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    Kia will be offering all the above-mentioned elements on the HTK+ variant of the Kia Seltos facelift. Moreover, just like the outgoing top variants, this variant will come equipped with automatic climate control, a type-C charging port, cruise control, a push start-stop button, and a semi-digital layout for the music and AC. 

    Kia Seltos facelift engine and specifications

    The facelifted Seltos is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine from the outgoing version. Kia might also introduce a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in this SUV but that could be restricted only to the top-spec variants. 

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Nexon EV hits 50,000 sales milestone; our top 5 stories

