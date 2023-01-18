Tata Nexon EV prices revised; now gets cheaper by Rs 85,000

- Gets an extended range of 453km

- XM variant introduced in Nexon EV Max

Tata Motors has recently slashed the prices of Nexon EV by up to Rs 85,000 and also increased the range of Nexon EV Max from 437 km to 453km. The price of the Nexon EV Prime base variant XM has been reduced by Rs 50,000 while that of the XZ variant has been reduced by Rs 31,000. The Nexon EV Max also gets a price cut of Rs 85,000 on all variants.

The prices for the EV Prime ranges from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh, while the Nexon EV Max with a 3.3kW battery is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh. The Nexon EV Max with a 7.2kW charger is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon EV Prime is offered with a 30.2kWh battery pack and a 3.3kW charger and is available in three variants – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. On the other hand, the Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack but with an option of a 3.3kW or 7.2kW charger. It is offered in the same three variants as the Nexon EV Prime.

