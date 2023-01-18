CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex-fuel prototype: Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex-fuel prototype: Now in pictures

    Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Wagon R flex-fuel prototype at the Auto expo 2023. The company plans to make the entire portfolio ethanol compliant by March 2023. The Wagon R flex-fuel prototype was showcased at the SIAM Ethanol Technology Exhibition in Delhi and will be developed in the country with assistance from Suzuki Corporation in Japan. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Left Front Three Quarter

    For the uninitiated, the Wagon R flex-fuel prototype will function on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 per cent (E20) and 85 per cent (E85). The move is expected to significantly reduce the fuel cost. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Front View

    The facia has been retained from the standard model. However, to distinguish it from the regular model, it gets a neon green sticker that runs across the width of the bumper. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Right Front Three Quarter

    The side profile is highlighted by ‘Flex Fuel’ graphic to differentiate it from the regular model. The bold graphic might be skipped in the production model. Additionally, the display model also features body-side mouldings and black multi-spoke alloy wheels. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section is highlighted by sporty roof rails, a wiper with a washer, Flex Fuel graphics, and a neon green strip between the reflectors. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Rear Bumper

    Mechanically, the vehicle will be powered by a 1.2-litre engine which generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The hatchback comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The engine is retuned for flex fuel compatibility.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Dashboard

    As for the interior, it gets a modest dual-tone layout. The vehicle offers a large touchscreen infotainment in the center and audio control on the steering wheel. 

    Photo Credit - Kaustubh Gandhi

