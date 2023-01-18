Tata Nexon EV Max gets extended 453km driving range

- To be available for existing customers via a software update from 15 February

- Top-spec XZ+ Lux gets new features

Tata Motors has announced a software update for the Tata Nexon EV Max. The electric SUV that had a claimed electric range of 437km will now get an extended driving range of 453km from 25 January. This update will be implemented via a software upgrade across all Tata-authorised dealerships for all existing customers starting from 15 February, 2023.

Furthermore, the Tata Nexon EV range is now available in a new base XM variant. At a starting price of Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for Prime and Max variants respectively, the XM variants are equipped with new safety features and connected car features.

The Tata Nexon EV Max is positioned above the Nexon EV Prime which makes use of a 40.5kWh battery pack that powers the electric motors to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The electric SUV also has four levels of re-gen mode and supports a 3.3kW wall box and a 7.2kW AC charger. The Nexon Max rivals the likes of MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Mahindra XUV400.

Commenting on the rejig in the Nexon EV portfolio, Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales, and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “India’s #1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction. Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us.'

