CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be exported from India

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    726 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be exported from India

    -Will be produced first for India 

    -To be offered with 1.5-litre strong and mild-hybrid engines 

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be exported from India once production begins in August at the Toyota Plant in Bidadi. The India launch will take between August and September and we expect a similar timeline for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    The first market that the Grand Vitara will arrive in will be South Africa and this is expected to be followed by some countries in South America and in the Gulf region. These are already markets where both Suzuki and Toyota have a significant presence.  The Suzuki-Toyota alliance also has major plans for markets in Africa and depending on the country, the vehicle will arrive as a Suzuki or a Toyota.   

    The Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder were unveiled on July 20 and July 1 respectively. They are Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rivals and will be offered a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine. The former will also get optional AWD.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Vision 7S Concept Top highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5096 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5096 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be exported from India