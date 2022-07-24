CarWale
    Skoda Vision 7S Concept Top highlights

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    594 Views
    -         Has both haptic and digital controls

    -         Child seat in between the first and second row

    Introduction

    Skoda has given out their first teaser for the upcoming Vision Concept. With the 7S, Skoda is studying a spacious car, and has versatile interior architecture, while offering space for up to seven people. This being a futuristic concept, there are sustainable materials used for the minimalist interior. We don’t get any preview of the design, but Skoda claims the 7S will showcase their new design language while also focusing on their signature ‘Simply Clever’ features.

    This one is called ‘Vision 7S’ and instead of a sketch or some vague profile, Skoda has given a plan view of the three-row concept showcasing a distinct cabin space. Here are the top highlights.

    Dashboard

    In the teaser, the 7S Concept has a symmetrical wrap-around design, with a wide, horizontal dashboard that extends to the doors. There’s a raised handrest on the centre console with easy reach to the touch screen. 

    Haptic controls

    Skoda seems to have taken the feedback and says there will be haptic controls on the redesigned steering wheel. Even the door seems to have interactive haptic and visual elements. There’s interactive ambient lighting in various places of the cabin as well. 

    Location of the child seat 

    The integrated child seat between the four passengers is the safest place in a vehicle, according to the Czech carmaker. The backrests of the front seats are fitted with holders for multimedia devices and backpacks for rear passengers. 

    Seat configurations 

    There are two configurations for the interiors – driving and relaxing. In driving mode, all the controls are set in their ideal positions and the central touchscreen is vertically aligned. The relax mode can be activated when charging or stopping for a rest. In it, the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide forward and the first and second-row seats move back for a relaxed seating position. We could see the full reveal of the Skoda Vision 7S Concept in the coming few weeks.

