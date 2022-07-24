740bhp Maserati Project24 is MC20 tuned for track, only 62 will be made

- 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6

- Complies with FIA race safety requirements

Codenamed Project24, Maserati has showcased a digital rendering of the track-focused MC20. Complying with all FIA-specified race regulations, the track-focused Project24 will have a limited production of 62 units.

Based on the MC20, the Project24 (official name might be different), is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 putting out 740 horsepower. Power will be sent to two wheels only via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters. It also has a racing clutch and limited-slip self-locking mechanical differential to keep it as precise through the corners as it will be tail happy.

The two-seater homologated car will weigh just 1250kgs thanks to all-carbon-fibre bodywork. Part of functional aerodynamics are adjustable front and rear wings and Lexan-made windows. Brakes are Brembo CCMR ventilated racing units with bespoke cooling inside forged, central-locking 18-inch aluminium rims. Supporting it will be adjustable racing ABS and traction control. The suspensions used on the Project24 are double-wishbone with a semi-virtual steering axis, adjustable racing dampers and anti-roll bars.

On the inside, the cabin has racing seats, an adjustable pedal box and steering column, a six-point racing harness, and a multi-functional carbon-fibre steering wheel with a built-in display and air conditioning. This being a track tool, there will be an optional telemetry recording kit as well.

Production and availability details aren’t revealed yet. But those few aficionados and collectors who must have already booked their Project24 way before seeing it in metal will be provided with a unique range of services by Maserati including track-specific experiences.