Citroen C3 launched: Top feature highlights

Post much wait, the Citroen C3 has finally been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Under the hood, the vehicle offers two engine options – Naturally Aspirated PureTech 82 and Turbo PureTech 110. The C3 is available in two variant options – Live and Feel.

Read below to learn more about the top-feature highlights in the newly launched Citroen C3 –

Live

The entry-level Live variant is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated PureTech 82 engine. This variant gets a modest set of features such as front power windows with one touch-down function, a digital cluster, manual AC with heater, and a digital instrument cluster.

For convenience, this variant offers distance to empty, average fuel consumption, low fuel warning, and gear shift indicator. In terms of safety, it offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, rear doors manual child lock, front seat belt reminder, and high-speed alert. This variant rides on 14-inch steel wheels.

Feel

The Feel variant is available in both 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated PureTech 82 engine and 1.2-litre, turbo Puretech 110 engine options. The feature list includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, and a steering wheel with audio and phone controls. Further, this variant is available in multiple options such as Vibe pack, dual-tone, dual-tone Vibe pack, and Turbo dual-tone Vibe pack.

For added convenience, this variant gets manually adjustable ORVMs, manual driver seat adjustment, and tilt steering. The Puretech 82 engine option gets 14-inch steel wheels, while the Puretech 110 gets 15-inch steel wheels.