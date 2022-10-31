Hyundai UK reveals prices and specifications for the Ioniq 6

- AWD dual motor with around 325bhp.

- First model to introduce newly designed ‘H’ emblem.

Hyundai UK has revealed the pricing and specification of the Ioniq 6, the second model in the Ioniq all-electric vehicle line-up brand from the Korean carmaker. Built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the First Edition model launched comes with an extended range of up to 320 miles (514kms) on a single charge (WLTP-combined).

That range is aided by an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21, assisted by its low-sitting front surface, active air flaps at the front and wheel gap reducers. Priced at £54,995 (Rs 52.57 lakh), the limited volume First Edition gets 20-inch wheels in a matte black finish. Meanwhile, glossy black mouldings on the front, rear and side, as well as glossy black mirror caps, emphasise the Ioniq 6 First Edition’s sleek look. Inside, you get a black interior with a black headliner.

The Ioniq 6 will also be available in two other trim levels – Premium and Ultimate. Pricing and specification will be announced soon. The Ioniq 6 is the second Hyundai model to be built on the group’s E-GMP platform, with the First Edition using a 77.4 kWh battery with an all-wheel drive powertrain to provide 325bhp of power and 605Nm of torque. The E-GMP platform’s 800v charging system with 350kW ultra-fast charger compatibility also includes a battery heating system, assuring optimised charge times in all conditions.