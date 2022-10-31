CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Hyundai UK reveals prices and specifications for the Ioniq 6

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    19,480 Views
    Hyundai UK reveals prices and specifications for the Ioniq 6

    - AWD dual motor with around 325bhp. 

    - First model to introduce newly designed ‘H’ emblem. 

    Hyundai UK has revealed the pricing and specification of the Ioniq 6, the second model in the Ioniq all-electric vehicle line-up brand from the Korean carmaker. Built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the First Edition model launched comes with an extended range of up to 320 miles (514kms) on a single charge (WLTP-combined). 

    That range is aided by an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21, assisted by its low-sitting front surface, active air flaps at the front and wheel gap reducers. Priced at £54,995 (Rs 52.57 lakh), the limited volume First Edition gets 20-inch wheels in a matte black finish. Meanwhile, glossy black mouldings on the front, rear and side, as well as glossy black mirror caps, emphasise the Ioniq 6 First Edition’s sleek look. Inside, you get a black interior with a black headliner. 

    The Ioniq 6 will also be available in two other trim levels – Premium and Ultimate. Pricing and specification will be announced soon. The Ioniq 6 is the second Hyundai model to be built on the group’s E-GMP platform, with the First Edition using a 77.4 kWh battery with an all-wheel drive powertrain to provide 325bhp of power and 605Nm of torque. The E-GMP platform’s 800v charging system with 350kW ultra-fast charger compatibility also includes a battery heating system, assuring optimised charge times in all conditions. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    295bhp Skoda Enyaq iV vRS breaks cover
     Next 
    Rolls Royce Spectre debuts as British marque’s first EV

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7587 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7587 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai UK reveals prices and specifications for the Ioniq 6